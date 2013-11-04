Shunfeng shares set to jump 12.6 pct after it wins bid to buy Suntech unit

UPDATE 2-Tesla becomes most valuable U.S. car maker, edges out GM
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 For the first time in the era of the modern automobile, the most valuable U.S. car maker is not based in Detroit.
HONG KONG Nov 4 Shares of China's Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd were set to jump 12.6 percent on Monday after it said late on Friday it had agreed to by the main unit of Suntech Power for $492 million.
Reuters had reported in October, quoting two sources close to the matter, that Shunfeng had signed a preliminary deal to buy Wuxi Suntech Power Co.
The Hong Kong-listed shares of Shunfeng were set to open up nearly 13 percent at HK$6.00, outpacing a 0.3 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 For the first time in the era of the modern automobile, the most valuable U.S. car maker is not based in Detroit.
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.
WASHINGTON, April 10 A group of U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they had requested more information from President Donald Trump's administration about the potential sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, expressing concern about civilian casualties in Riyadh's campaign in Yemen that delayed the deal last year.