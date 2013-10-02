Law firms fear business will slow because of U.S. gov't shutdown

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 2 Lawyers dependant on regulatory
work fear the government shutdown starting Tuesday could cause a
drop-off in billable hours in the final quarter of 2013, legal
experts and lawyers said.
On Wednesday already some law firms had seen a slowdown in
work and had trouble reaching the Federal Trade Commission, the
Department of Justice and the U.S. Government Accountability
Office, among other agencies.
"We're not going to be receiving subpoenas over the next
couple weeks," said Angela Styles, co-chair of the government
contracts practice at Washington law firm Crowell & Moring, "and
there aren't going to be Inspector General investigations."
She said she has been telling some clients, "can't do much
right now."
The impact on law firms of the shutdown would depend on how
long it lasted, according to lawyers.
"The longer it goes, the more problematic it will be," said
George Paul, an antitrust partner at law firm White & Case.
The types of law expected to be affected by the shutdown
include mergers and acquisitions, antitrust, and government
investigations and contracts, lawyers said.
Aside from Crowell & Moring and White & Case, other big law
firms that regularly work with federal government agencies
include Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; King & Spalding; Patton
Boggs; Covington & Burling; Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom;
and Kirkland & Ellis.
At the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has
remained open for business, work continues on investigations and
applications.
Paul said, however, there is expected to be a slowdown in
regulatory negotiations with the Federal Trade Commission and
Department of Justice over the review of pending mergers.
"It could hit some revenue in 2013, but I think it will be
recovered in 2014," he said.
Paul didn't expect the government shutdown would kill any
pending mergers his firm is working on, but noted that the
government's clearance of pending transactions could be
postponed so that deals don't close until 2014 instead of late
2013.
That, he said, could delay lawyers' payout for legal fees.
IMPASSE
Other lawyers downplayed the business significance of a
delay in civil litigation involving government lawyers.
"So much of the work goes on outside of the courtroom that
the cases will be proceeding," said Richard Taffet, a litigator
with Bingham McCutchen.
But that could change, he said, if there is a continued
impasse in Congress and the courts eventually need to close.
Carter Phillips, chair of Sidley Austin, said the furloughs
in the Justice Department have given private defense lawyers an
advantage in some litigation because government lawyers are now
incapable of working on cases.
Styles, at Crowell & Moring, said that in her own practice
she has seen a slowing down in contracts disputes between
contractors and the government because the venue through which
companies file objections to contracts, the U.S. Government
Accountability Office, is shut down.
Styles said that her firm has reacted to the slowdown by
seeking to keep billable hours up by doing work in the firm's
other practices like ongoing government investigations. But even
that work depends on the amount of government involvement
required, she said.
Jeff Grossman, senior director of banking for Wells Fargo
Private Bank's Legal Specialty Group, said in a statement that
the government shutdown "poses downside risk" to reaching the
level of revenue growth Wells Fargo had projected law firms
would see in 2013.
Earlier this year, Wells Fargo and Citibank released
numerous reports saying that law firms have had a particularly
tough go in 2013 with lackluster demand.