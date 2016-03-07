Shutterfly shareholder Ancora demands company conduct sale process

NEW YORK, March 7 A shareholder of Shutterfly
Inc. said in a letter on Monday that the digital
imaging company's board of directors should form a special
committee to explore strategic alternatives, including the sale
of the company.
Ancora Advisors LLC joins another shareholder, EastBay Asset
Management, in pushing Shutterfly to explore the sale of the
$1.6 billion company following its disclosure last month that it
received a buyout offer from a private equity firm
.
Shutterfly did not immediately respond to a message seeking
comment on the letter.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)