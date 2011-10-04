Shutterfly slumps on Apple card app announcement

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 4 Shares of Shutterfly Inc
(SFLY.O) and American Greetings Corp (AM.N) dropped on Tuesday
after Apple Inc (AAPL.O) unveiled a new greeting card
application.
The new app lets users design greeting cards on iPods,
iPhones or iPads. Apple will then print and mail the cards for
$2.99 in the U.S. and $4.99 outside the U.S.
Shares of Shutterfly, an online photo company, declined 12
percent to $35.42 in afternoon trading, while American
Greetings, a leading card company, lost 6.8 percent to $16.51.
