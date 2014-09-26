Shutterfly shareholder supports sale of company at "fair" price

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
Sept 26 Shutterfly Inc shareholders Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC and Mario Cibelli said on Friday that they would support the potential sale of the online photo-sharing service provider.
Cibelli is the managing member of Marathon Partners and has a 5.29 percent stake in Shutterfly. Marathon Partners has a 5.27 percent stake in the company.
In a letter to the Shutterfly board, Cibelli said he would be willing to support the sale, but "only at a price that fairly compensates the shareholders for the upside they would forgo."
Private equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to buy Shutterfly for at least $2 billion, Reuters reported on Monday.
The company's shares closed at $49.77 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
