Silver Lake shelves bid for Shutterfly, Snapfish - Bloomberg

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
Oct 10 Private equity firm Silver Lake failed to reach a deal to acquire and combine photo-sharing sites Shutterfly Inc and Snapfish by a deadline of Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Silver Lake was in advanced talks to acquire Shutterfly for at least $2 billion, Reuters reported last month.
Bloomberg reported that Silver Lake is still open to returning to talks with Shutterfly. (bloom.bg/112ccVZ)
Silver Lake has also decided against buying Hewlett-Packard Co's Snapfish after performing due diligence, according to the report. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.