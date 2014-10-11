UPDATE 1-Silver Lake shelves bid for Shutterfly, Snapfish -Bloomberg

BRIEF-JD.com announces establishment of JD Logistics
* Announced establishment of JD Logistics, a new business group under JD.com
Oct 10 Private equity firm Silver Lake failed to reach a deal to acquire and combine photo-sharing sites Shutterfly Inc and Snapfish by a deadline on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Silver Lake was in advanced talks to acquire Shutterfly for at least $2 billion, Reuters reported last month.
Bloomberg reported that Silver Lake is still open to returning to talks with Shutterfly.
Silver Lake has also decided against buying Hewlett-Packard Co's Snapfish after performing due diligence, according to the report.
A Hewlett-Packard spokeswoman declined to comment on the report. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Ken Wills)
BERLIN, April 25 German sportswear firm Puma reported strong first quarter sales growth in the Americas and Europe on Tuesday, driven by demand for sneakers like suede shoes designed by singer Rihanna.
ZURICH/LONDON, April 24 Rocked by a shakeup in the Western political order, companies are buying more insurance to protect themselves against the threat of rising protectionism and upheaval to their operations in emerging markets.