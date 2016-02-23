UPDATE 2-Thomas H. Lee approached Shutterfly with buyout proposal - sources

(Adds details on Thomas H. Lee, updates share price, paragraphs
4-6)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Feb 23 Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee
Partners LP has approached U.S. digital imaging company
Shutterfly Inc with a preliminary acquisition proposal,
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Earlier, Shutterfly disclosed that it had received
"communications" directed to its board from a private equity
firm indicating an interest in acquiring the company, without
disclosing the identity of the buyout firm.
Shutterfly also said that a copy of a letter directed to its
board by the private equity firm had been leaked. The sources
disclosed the identity of Shutterfly's suitor on condition of
anonymity. Shutterfly declined to comment on it, as did Thomas
H. Lee.
Shutterfly shares jumped as much as 10 percent on the news,
and were trading up 7.7 percent at $44.08 in afternoon trading
in New York, giving the company a market capitalization of about
$1.5 billion.
"The board exercises its fiduciary duties in giving due
consideration to such indications of interest, but is not
engaged in negotiations regarding the sale of the company,"
Shutterfly said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
Founded in 1999, Redwood City, California-based Shutterfly
allows customers to use their pictures for photo books, cards
and gifts. Based in Boston, Thomas H. Lee has raised more than
$20 billion of equity capital from investors since its founding
in 1974.
Thomas H. Lee's proposal is just the latest buyout approach
that Shutterfly had received. In 2014, buyout firm Silver Lake
Partners LP was in discussions to acquire Shutterfly and combine
it with web-based photo sharing and photo printing service
Snapfish, but could not reach a deal.
Shutterfly has also been targeted by several activist
investors. Hedge fund Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC
won two board seats in a proxy battle with the company last
year. Another activist, Ancora Advisors, last year criticized
Shutterfly over its corporate strategy, capital allocation and
compensation policies.
Shutterfly announced in December that Chief Executive
Jeffrey Housenbold would step down this month. Chairman Phil
Marineau has taken over as interim CEO.
Earlier this month, Shutterfly said its 2015 net revenues
increased 15 percent year-over-year to $1.06 billion, and that
its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization reached $192 million, also a 15 percent increase
year-over-year.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and David Gregorio)