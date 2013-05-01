版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 04:10 BJT

Shutterfly revenue rises 28 pct on demand for photo printing

May 1 Shutterfly Inc, an online photo-sharing service, reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly revenue, thanks to rising demand for photo printing.

The net loss widened to $12.4 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter from $10 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $116.7 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐