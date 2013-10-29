Shutterfly's revenue rises 25 percent

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Oct 29 Online photo-sharing service provider Shutterfly Inc reported a 25 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by demand for its consumer and enterprise products.
Revenue rose to $122.7 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $98.5 million, a year earlier.
Shutterfly gets most of its revenue from selling photo books, greeting cards and stationery from users' photos.
The company's quarterly net loss narrowed to $10.1 million, or 27 cents per share, from $10.5 million, or 29 cents per share.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.