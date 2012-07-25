版本:
Shutterfly revenue rises

July 25 Online photo-sharing service provider Shutterfly Inc posted a rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand at its enterprise segment.

Second-quarter revenue rose 31 percent to $99 million.

Net loss widened to $9.5 million, or 27 cents per share, from $3.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

