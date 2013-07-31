版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 04:22 BJT

Graduation, Mother's day memorabilia boost Shutterfly revenue

July 31 Shutterfly Inc, an online photo-sharing service and personalized merchandise provider, reported higher quarterly revenue as more customers placed orders due to occasions such as Father's Day, Mother's Day and graduation.

The company's net loss widened to $11.8 million or 31 cents per share, in the second quarter from $9.5 million or 27 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $133.5 million.

Shutterfly gets most of its revenue from professionally bound photo books, greeting and stationery cards and other photo-based merchandise.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐