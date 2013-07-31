Graduation, Mother's day memorabilia boost Shutterfly revenue

July 31 Shutterfly Inc, an online
photo-sharing service and personalized merchandise provider,
reported higher quarterly revenue as more customers placed
orders due to occasions such as Father's Day, Mother's Day and
graduation.
The company's net loss widened to $11.8 million or 31 cents
per share, in the second quarter from $9.5 million or 27 cents
per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 35 percent to $133.5 million.
Shutterfly gets most of its revenue from professionally
bound photo books, greeting and stationery cards and other
photo-based merchandise.