Shutterfly hires investment firm to find buyers - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 Online photo-printing service Shutterfly Inc has put itself up for sale and hired boutique investment bank Qatalyst Partners to find a buyer, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1mTAcC6)
The company's shares were up 13 percent at $49.05 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Shutterfly could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: