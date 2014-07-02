版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 20:42 BJT

Shutterfly hires investment firm to find buyers - Bloomberg

July 2 Online photo-printing service Shutterfly Inc has put itself up for sale and hired boutique investment bank Qatalyst Partners to find a buyer, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1mTAcC6)

The company's shares were up 13 percent at $49.05 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Shutterfly could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐