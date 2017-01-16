Thai SCB, China Minsheng to lend $210 mln to Canadian Solar

BANGKOK Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
and China Minsheng Bank will
jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new
manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a
statement on Monday.
The plant, located at Rojana Industrial Park in the eastern
province of Chonburi, will facilitate exports to North America
and in the region, while helping create local employment in
Thailand, Shawn Qu, President & CEO of Canadian Solar, said in
the statement.
SCB, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, has so far
lent about 15 billion baht ($423.37 million) to Chinese
investors and plans to double that amount in three years, the
bank said.
($1 = 35.43 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Vyas Mohan)