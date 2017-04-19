Thailand's Siam Commercial in exclusive talks with FWD for $3 bln insurance sale -sources

| HONG KONG, April 19
HONG KONG, April 19 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
has entered into exclusive talks with Hong Kong insurer
FWD Group to sell its life insurance arm, which could raise $3
billion for Thailand's third-biggest lender, people with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
A successful deal would rank as the largest insurance M&A
transaction in Southeast Asia, and the biggest in Asia since the
merger of two insurance companies in India valued at $3.2
billion in August 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.
FWD, owned by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li, the youngest son
of Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, entered into exclusive talks
last month, and a decision is likely by the end of May, three
people said.
If the deal were to fall through, SCB could consider new
bidders, the people told Reuters.
Southeast Asia has emerged as a battleground for foreign
insurers attracted by the region's lower insurance penetration
levels and faster growth rates for life insurance premiums than
in their home markets.
The acquisition will help FWD expand its existing wholly
owned insurance business in Thailand, which started in 2012 and
had total assets of about 74.7 billion baht ($2.2 billion) at
the end of 2015, data on its website showed.
Aaron Pan, a spokesman for FWD Group in Hong Kong, declined
to comment on "market rumour or speculation", while a
spokeswoman at SCB had no immediate comment.
All the sources spoke to Reuters on condition that they not
be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Five years after selling out of Asian insurance, FWD founder
Li returned in 2012 by paying $2.14 billion in cash for ING
Groep NV's Hong Kong, Macau and Thai insurance
operations.
Since then, FWD has grown its presence in the region's
fast-growing and under-penetrated insurance sector, expanding
into markets including Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
It now has more than 11,000 insurance advisors and over 1.1
million customers in Asia.
In its most recent Asian deal, FWD agreed in November to buy
American International Group Inc's Japan life insurance
business AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd for an undisclosed
sum.
FASTER GROWTH
Reuters had reported in January that Hong Kong-based AIA
Group, Manulife Financial Corp, and
Prudential Plc were among insurers weighing a bid for
SCB's insurance business. SCB Life Assurance is among the top
insurers in Thailand.
Some quit the process due to a mismatch in valuation
expectations, two of the people said. Representatives at AIA,
Manulife and Prudential declined to comment on the deal process.
Asian insurance M&A is on the rise, with volumes for the top
five announced deals at nearly $3 billion this year, including
the sale of Hong Kong Life Insurance Ltd for $914 million last
month.
A number of large deals are also in the pipeline, including
the sale of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's
life insurance and wealth business valued at more than $3
billion.
Aviva is considering selling its Friends Provident
International unit, which offers life assurance and investment
products, in a deal that could raise between $500 million and
$700 million, Reuters reported last month.
($1 = 34.3000 baht)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Anshuman Daga
in SINGAPORE; Additional; Editing by Will Waterman)