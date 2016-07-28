South Africa's Sibanye Gold might be interested in Acacia assets - CEO

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WESTONARIA, South Africa, July 28 South Africa's Sibanye Gold might be interested in the assets of Barrick Gold's African unit Acacia Mining, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"Yes, if there was value, certainly," Neal Froneman told Reuters when asked if Sibanye could be a potential buyer.
Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in Acacia and has approached several South African miners, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio