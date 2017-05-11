Sibanye plans $1 bln rights issue to refinance Stillwater acquisition

JOHANNESBURG May 11 South African-based
precious metals producer Sibanye Gold plans to raise $1
billion through a rights issue to repay a portion of a $2.65
billion loan facility it used to acquire U.S. platinum producer
Stillwater.
Sibanye, a Gold Fields spin-off, has been expanding
out of gold and now South Africa, reducing its reliance on
bullion and exposure to the political and social risks of its
home base.
"A further announcement setting out the full terms of and
finalisation information regarding the rights offer is currently
scheduled to be released on Thursday, 18 May," Sibanye said in a
statement.
It said all information with regards to the rights offer will
be available on its website (www.sibanyegold.co.za).
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Greg Mahlich)