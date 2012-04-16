RPT-Siberian Anthracite hires banks for IPO-source

MOSCOW April 16 Russian coal miner Siberian Anthracite has hired three banks for its planned initial public offering but is not aiming to float shares earlier than June, a banking source said.

The company, which mines and distributes coal produced in its fields in Western Siberia, has hired Deutsche Bank , Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, the source said.

The company is seeking to float shares in London and may raise up to $200 million, a banking source said in December.

The company declined comment.