UPDATE 1-Argentina's Siderar 2nd-qtr net profit falls

BUENOS AIRES Aug 1 Argentine steelmaker
Siderar (SID.BA) said on Monday its second-quarter net profit
fell 27.5 percent from a year earlier to 576.5 million pesos
($135 million) mainly due to a reduction in operating income.
Siderar is majority-owned by Ternium SA (TX.N), which is
controlled by Argentina's Techint conglomerate and has steel
operations in Mexico and Argentina.
"Siderar's operating result in the second quarter 2011
decreased 11 percent compared to the same period the previous
year, mainly due to a significant increase in raw material
costs and labor and services costs," the company said in a
statement.
The company's net profit between April and June of 2010 was
of 795.4 million pesos.
Siderar added that it expected to keep its 2011
third-quarter steel shipments in similar levels to the ones
seen in the recent second-quarter.
