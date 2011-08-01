UPDATE 1-Argentina's Siderar 2nd-qtr net profit falls

* Second quarter operating result down 11 pct yr/yr

BUENOS AIRES Aug 1 Argentine steelmaker Siderar (SID.BA) said on Monday its second-quarter net profit fell 27.5 percent from a year earlier to 576.5 million pesos ($135 million) mainly due to a reduction in operating income.

Siderar is majority-owned by Ternium SA (TX.N), which is controlled by Argentina's Techint conglomerate and has steel operations in Mexico and Argentina.

"Siderar's operating result in the second quarter 2011 decreased 11 percent compared to the same period the previous year, mainly due to a significant increase in raw material costs and labor and services costs," the company said in a statement.

The company's net profit between April and June of 2010 was of 795.4 million pesos.

Siderar added that it expected to keep its 2011 third-quarter steel shipments in similar levels to the ones seen in the recent second-quarter. (Writing by Maximilian Heath, editing by Bernard Orr)