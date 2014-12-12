Brazil steelmaker CSN announces JV with Asian steel consortium

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 12 The board of Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA, has approved a strategic alliance between the company and a consortium of Asian partners, according to a Friday securities filing.
The Asian consortium includes Japan's Itochu, Nisshin Steel Co. Ltd, JFE Steel and Kobe Steel, as well as Korea's Posco and Taiwan's China Steel Corp., the filing said.
The deal, originally announced last month, aims to merge the firms' mining and logistics businesses to create a major ore exporter. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Marcela Ayres Editing by W Simon)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
