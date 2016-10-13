Brazil likely to re-auction CSN's railway project - source

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 13 The Brazilian government is in talks with steelmaker CSN SA to surrender its concession to build and operate the Transnordestina railway, so that a new investor can be found to take up work on the long-delayed infrastructure project, a source in the government said on Thursday.
The source who has participated in negotiations between the government and CSN did not want to be quoted as talks are ongoing.
Without additional investments from the steelmaker or the government in the railway's next segments, which the source said was unlikely, the government plans to negotiate a friendly surrender of the concession by the steelmaker so that the project can be re-auctioned.
CSN, which is struggling to keep its earnings in the black amid Brazil's worst economic downturn in 80 years, has run out of capital to continue work on the railway. And the source said the government would not likely grant an emergency loan to the steelmaker.
"In this scenario, if the company agrees to the negotiated solution, it would return the concession and the government could re-auction it quickly to assure the conclusion of the work," the source said.
The Transnordestina railway project was conceived as a way to expand infrastructure in Brazil's underdeveloped Northeast by linking up farm- and mineral-rich hinterlands with several major port cities in the region.
Work on the railway started in 2006 but has suffered several stops over the years. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.