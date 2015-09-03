CSN refinancing 2016, 2017 loans with Banco do Brasil, source says

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Brazil's Cia
Siderurgica Nacional is in talks to refinance debt
due in 2016 and 2017 with state-run Banco do Brasil and a deal
could be announced as early as next week, a source said on
Thursday.
The amount of CSN debt under discussion with Banco do Brasil
is close to the 2.57 billion reais ($687 million) of 2016-2017
debt that the Sao Paulo-based steelmaker renegotiated with
state-owned Caixa Econômica Federal in an accord announced
earlier on Thursday, the source said.
