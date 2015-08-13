Brazil's CSN posts 2nd-qtr loss as mining division struggles

SAO PAULO Aug 13 Brazil's CSN on
Thursday reported that it swung to a net loss of 614.6 million
reais ($176.6 million) in the second quarter as lower demand for
iron ore weighed on revenue.
The company, formally known as Companhia Siderúrgica
Nacional SA, saw net revenue in its mining division drop by
nearly half from a year earlier, while revenue in its
steelmaking division remained stable.
The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 801 million reais from
revenue of 3.687 billion reais.
($1 = 3.48 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb)