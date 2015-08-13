UPDATE 1-Brazil's CSN swings to loss; asset sales to begin soon

(Adds details from release and conference call with analysts,
SAO PAULO Aug 13 Steel producer CSN
is selling assets in an effort to reduce its heavy debt burden,
executives said on Thursday, shortly after Brazil's No. 2 maker
of flat steel posted a quarterly loss that dragged shares to
their lowest level in over a decade.
CSN swung to a net loss of 614.6 million reais ($175.1
million) in the second quarter while adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped
39 percent from the same quarter a year ago to 801 million
reais.
Shares in the company, which is formally known as Companhia
Siderúrgica Nacional SA, sank nearly 8 percent on Thursday.
Analysts have been closely watching CSN's ability to service
its mounting debt in the wake of a weaker currency and lower
iron ore prices. Debt excluding cash holdings reached 5.6 times
EBITDA in the quarter, up from 2.7 times EBITDA a year earlier.
"The whole company is focused on preserving cash, reducing
debt levels and improving EBITDA," Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Steinbruch said on a Thursday conference call to
discuss results.
"We have accumulated excellent assets over time, but with
changes in the cost of capital, the fall in iron-ore prices, the
decline in the domestic market, we are working to return our
focus to our core business," he said.
Executive director Paulo Caffarelli said on the call that
asset sales efforts had already begun and that CSN had already
hired banks to assist in the process.
CSN, along with other Brazilian steelmakers, is struggling
with weak domestic demand as the economy slows. Domestic sales
made up 60 percent of CSN's global steel sales in the quarter,
down from 73 percent a year earlier.
As a significant producer of iron ore, the company is also
feeling the brunt of weak prices for the main steel-making
ingredient .IO62-CNI=SI, which languished near six-year lows
during the quarter.
($1 = 3.51 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Chris Reese)