2016年 8月 16日 星期二

Brazil's steelmaker CSN posts 43 million reais loss, missing estimates for profit

SAO PAULO Aug 15 Brazil's steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional posted a second-quarter loss of 43 million reais ($13.50 million), missing an analyst consensus for a profit of 38 million reais.

Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a measure of operating profitability known as EBITDA, came in at 576 million reais, below a consensus estimate of 842 million reais. The company's debt reached 8.3 times its annual EBITDA. ($1 = 3.1852 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

