More than 20 firms interested in Brazil's CSN unit, CFO says

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SAO PAULO Nov 13 More than 20 companies have shown preliminary interest in Sepetiba Tecon SA, a container terminal operator controlled by Brazil's Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA that is up for sale, Chief Financial Officer Paulo Caffarelli said on Friday.
CSN, as the company is known, is working to refinancing loans and other debt to be in a better position to sell the asset under "no rush," Caffarelli said in a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.