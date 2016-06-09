版本:
CEO of Brazil's CSN says break up of Usiminas not best option

SAO PAULO, June 9 Breaking up Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas because of a dispute between controlling shareholders is not the best option, the chief executive of rival steelmaker CSN, which owns shares in Usiminas but is outside the controlling bloc, said on Thursday.

"Usiminas is definitely worth more as a unit," CEO Benjamin Steinbruch said at a steel conference in Sao Paulo.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

