U.S. SEC says Sidoti unit fined $100,000 over compliance charges

WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based
brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000
penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance
failures.
"The SEC's order finds that Sidoti & Company LLC had no
written policies or procedures in place from November 2014 to
July 2015 as it pertained to those making investment decisions
for an affiliated hedge fund that invested in issuers covered by
Sidoti's research department and some other issuers for which
Sidoti provided investment banking services," the SEC said in a
statement. (bit.ly/2lcPhEP)
(Reporting by Eric Walsh)