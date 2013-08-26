Wall St. pioneer Muriel Siebert dies at 80-NYT

NEW YORK Aug 25 Muriel Siebert, the first woman to buy a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, died on Saturday in New York, according to the New York Times.

Siebert was 80. The cause of her death was complications from cancer, Jane H. Macon, a friend and board member of the Siebert Financial Corporation, told the paper.

Siebert bought her seat on the NYSE in 1967, breaking into a male-dominated world and cementing her place in Wall Street's history books. She later became head of the discount brokerage that bears her name.

Beginning in 1977, she served for five years as the first woman superintendent of banking for New York State.

Siebert said the Union Club, a swanky Manhattan club that had long been dominated by powerful businessmen, asked her to walk through the kitchen and up the back stairs to attend a meeting shortly after she became a member of the stock exchange.

In a 2003 interview with Reuters, Siebert said she still couldn't say that there was equality on Wall Street.

Siebert Financial Corp could not be immediately reached for comment.