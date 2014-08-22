BRIEF-Siegfried says H1 sales of CHF 165.1 mln, down 16.0% compared to H1 2013

Aug 22 Siegfried Holding Ltd :
* Says H1 generated sales of CHF 165.1 million, representing a
16.0% decrease
compared to H1 2013
* Says H1 17.2% EBITDA margin and a 10.1% EBIT margin, versus
previous year's
values of 14.2% and 7.9% respectively
* Says H1 net profit amounted to CHF 18.8 million
* Says construction activity in Nantong and Zofingen is
progressing according
to schedule
* Says expects sales in local currencies to remain comparable
and operative
margins to improve in second half of 2014
* Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 28.4 million versus CHF 27.9 million in
H1 2013
* Says H1 EBIT (operating profit) of CHF 16.6 million versus
CHF 15.6 million
in H1 2013
* Source text-bit.ly/1v3YdLu
