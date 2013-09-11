Josef Ackermann will likely step down from Siemens board -source

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Josef Ackermann, the former
chief executive of Deutsche Bank, will likely step
down from his board position at Siemens, a source
familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.
Last month, Ackermann resigned from his position as chairman
of Zurich Insurance following the suicide of the company's chief
financial officer.
Both Siemens and Ackermann's spokesman declined to comment
on Wednesday.
The news of Ackermann's likely departure from Siemens was
first reported by German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
late on Wednesday.
Ackermann is second deputy chairman of the supervisory board
at Siemens, plus a member of the nomination and succession
committee at Royal Dutch Shell where he is a
non-executive director, and a director at Investor AB, an
investment company founded by Sweden's Wallenberg family.