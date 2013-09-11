Josef Ackermann will likely step down from Siemens board -source

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Josef Ackermann, the former chief executive of Deutsche Bank, will likely step down from his board position at Siemens, a source familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.

Last month, Ackermann resigned from his position as chairman of Zurich Insurance following the suicide of the company's chief financial officer.

Both Siemens and Ackermann's spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.

The news of Ackermann's likely departure from Siemens was first reported by German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung late on Wednesday.

Ackermann is second deputy chairman of the supervisory board at Siemens, plus a member of the nomination and succession committee at Royal Dutch Shell where he is a non-executive director, and a director at Investor AB, an investment company founded by Sweden's Wallenberg family.