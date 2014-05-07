Siemens-Alstom tie-up is down to firms, says German government

BERLIN May 7 The German government considers a
possible tie-up between Siemens and French rival Alstom as
primarily an issue between the companies, a spokesman said on
Wednesday, after the German conglomerate's chief discussed it
with Germany's chancellor.
"The questions that are being discussed right now are first
of all decisions for companies. It's all speculation what a
possible merger could look like, so it's hard to judge how it
should be seen in terms of cartel issues," an economy ministry
spokesman said.
Siemens is mulling a formal offer for the energy business of
French rival Alstom, which is already the target of a
bid from U.S. giant General Electric.
Its Chief Executive Joe Kaeser has discussed a possible bid
with Chancellor Angela Merkel but a government spokeswoman
declined to comment on the "length and content" of the
conversation.
