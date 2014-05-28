German cartel office: a Siemens Alstom deal would face EU scrutiny

DUESSELDORF May 28 Any deal to combine the
power assets of engineering companies Siemens and
Alstom would face regulatory scrutiny from European
Union antitrust authorities, Andreas Mundt, president of the
German cartel office said.
Siemens told French lawmakers yesterday that it hoped to
submit an asset swap offer which would hand the German
engineering company most of Alstom's power assets in exchange
for giving up control of its trains business.
"This would certainly be a case for the Commission," Mundt
told the Duesseldorf Economic Publisher's Association late on
Tuesday in remarks embargoed for Wednesday.
As a rule of thumb, E.U. antitrust authorities get involved
in any deal involving companies with combined revenues of more
than 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion), Mundt said.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Victoria Bryan)