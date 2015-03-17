Siemens CEO plays down idea of rail venture with Alstom

| MUNICH, Germany, March 17
MUNICH, Germany, March 17 German industrial
group Siemens is not discussing a joint venture in
trains with French peer Alstom, its chief executive
Joe Kaeser said.
Kaeser had told French daily Le Figaro earlier this month
that a consolidation between European transport companies was
still possible.
Asked on Tuesday whether there were any talks with Alstom,
Kaeser told Reuters on the fringes of a management conference in
Munich: "There haven't been any for a year. And so there are no
grounds for speculation."
Siemens lost out to arch-rival General Electric in a
battle to buy Alstom's energy assets last year. It had hoped for
a while afterwards to combine its rail assets, which include
trains, trams and signaling technology, with those of Alstom.
Since then, the rail industry has continued to consolidate
in the face of increasingly fierce competition.
China's CNR and rival CSR Corp plan to
merge to create a $26 billion company, the world's largest
trainmaker by sales thanks to its domestic market, which is
looking to export markets for its high-speed trains.
And last month, Italian aerospace and defence group
Finmeccanica agreed to sell its rail business to
Hitachi Ltd in a deal worth up to 1.9 billion euros
($2.2 billion).
Asked whether consolidation would continue, Kaeser replied:
"I can't say. We are very strongly positioned ... I believe we
have all the possibilities to be successful by ourselves. We
must of course execute cleanly."
(Editing by David Holmes)