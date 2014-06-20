Siemens says respects France's decision on Alstom

BRIEF-ACNB Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Total assets of ACNB Corporation at March 31, 2017, were $1.24 billion, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNDxqo) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 20 Siemens on Friday conceded in its battle to take over part of France's Alstom , after France rejected its offer with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in favour of a rival bid from General Electric.
"We respect and understand the political interest of the government in the field of energy," Siemens said in a statement, adding that its offer for Alstom's energy assets was "verifiably better" than the rival bid.
"The safeguarding of national interests is a matter of the State," Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said in the statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* Laurence Lytton reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc as of April 18 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2oQxSR9 Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: