German govt - no comment on Siemens, Bombardier rail JV talks

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
BERLIN, April 12 A German government spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday on reported talks between Siemens and Canada's Bombardier on combining their rail operations.
Asked if the government was involved, the spokesman told reporters: "The economics department in the chancellory of course follows the business landcape in Germany, as is its job, but I can't make any statement here about concrete cases."
Two people close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Siemens and Bombardier are in talks.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)