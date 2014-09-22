版本:
中国
BRIEF-Siemens says to buy Dresser-Rand for $7.6 bln

Bangalore Sept 22 Siemens AG : * Announces agreement to acquire Dresser-Rand * Takeover bid for Dresser Rand-has a total transaction value of $7.6 billion * The offer price is $83 per common share in cash * Dresser-Rand's board of directors has unanimously recommended the offer to

Dresser-Rand's shareholders * Expects to close the transaction by summer 2015 ))
