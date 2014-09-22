BRIEF-Siemens says to buy Dresser-Rand for $7.6 bln

BRIEF-Volcanic enters agreement to acquire 80 pct of West African Mining Associates SARL
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea
Bangalore Sept 22 Siemens AG : * Announces agreement to acquire Dresser-Rand * Takeover bid for Dresser Rand-has a total transaction value of $7.6 billion * The offer price is $83 per common share in cash * Dresser-Rand's board of directors has unanimously recommended the offer to
Dresser-Rand's shareholders * Expects to close the transaction by summer 2015 ))
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.