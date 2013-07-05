Siemens withdraws from Britain's Crossrail competition

LONDON, July 5 German industrial conglomerate
Siemens on Friday said it had pulled out of the
bidding for Britain's multi-billion pound Crossrail project,
opening the door for Bombardier to win the contract.
Siemens said it no longer had the capacity to deliver 600
carriages for the new line to connect east and west London.
"Crossrail is a very large project and, since first
undertaking our initial assessment of capacity and
deliverability, Siemens has won multiple additional orders," the
company said in a statement.
"To pursue another project of this scale could impact our
ability to deliver our current customer commitments - something
we believe would not be a responsible course of action."
Siemens recently beat Bombardier to the $2.4 billion
contract to build 1,140 new carriages for use on the Thameslink
rail line that runs through London and connects Bedford with
Brighton on the south coast of England.