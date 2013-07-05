Siemens withdraws from Britain's Crossrail competition

LONDON, July 5 German industrial conglomerate Siemens on Friday said it had pulled out of the bidding for Britain's multi-billion pound Crossrail project, opening the door for Bombardier to win the contract.

Siemens said it no longer had the capacity to deliver 600 carriages for the new line to connect east and west London.

"Crossrail is a very large project and, since first undertaking our initial assessment of capacity and deliverability, Siemens has won multiple additional orders," the company said in a statement.

"To pursue another project of this scale could impact our ability to deliver our current customer commitments - something we believe would not be a responsible course of action."

Siemens recently beat Bombardier to the $2.4 billion contract to build 1,140 new carriages for use on the Thameslink rail line that runs through London and connects Bedford with Brighton on the south coast of England.