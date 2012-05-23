Siemens interested in 'bolt-on' tech deals-CEO

BRIEF-ARGO GROUP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 23 PCT TO $0.27/SHARE
* ARGO GROUP DECLARES A 23% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 German conglomerate Siemens AG is interested in making acquisitions to add new industrial software technologies to its product lineup, especially "bolt-on" deals worth a "couple of billion" euros, its chief executive said Wednesday.
"The core focus of Siemens is organic growth with bolt-on acquisition opportunities if they make sense," CEO Peter Loescher told an investor conference in Longboat Key, Florida.
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.