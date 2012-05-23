版本:
Siemens interested in 'bolt-on' tech deals-CEO

May 23 German conglomerate Siemens AG is interested in making acquisitions to add new industrial software technologies to its product lineup, especially "bolt-on" deals worth a "couple of billion" euros, its chief executive said Wednesday.

"The core focus of Siemens is organic growth with bolt-on acquisition opportunities if they make sense," CEO Peter Loescher told an investor conference in Longboat Key, Florida.

