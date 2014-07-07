UPDATE 1-Siemens exploring sale of healthcare IT unit - Bloomberg

(Adds company's response)

July 7 Siemens AG is exploring a sale of its healthcare IT unit to focus on its energy and industrial businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The unit, whose systems help manage patient care, could be worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), one of the sources said.

Siemens is still evaluating its options and no final decision has been made, the sources added. (bloom.bg/1vSuiBO)

A spokesman for Siemens declined to comment.

Reuters reported in March that the German engineering company was considering selling its microbiology business, which makes tools to detect bacteria and test antibiotics.

French diagnostics specialist BioMerieux had said it would look at the microbiology unit, which is part of Siemens' diagnostics division.

Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is already spinning off the company's hearing-aids unit, while internally carving out all of the health-care business to give it operational independence, Bloomberg said. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Jörn Poltz; Editing by Simon Jennings)