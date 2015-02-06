Siemens to cut 2 pct of workforce in restructuring

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Feb 6 German industrial group Siemens plans to cut 7,800 jobs worldwide, or about 2 percent of its workforce, to complete a wide-ranging restructuring of the company, it said on Friday.
About 3,300 of the jobs lost will be in Germany, where the trains-to-turbines group employs 115,000 people.
Siemens said the cuts would save it about 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion), which it would reinvest for growth.
A source familiar with the matter had said on Thursday that Siemens planned to cut more than 7,000 jobs. ($1 = 0.8737 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk