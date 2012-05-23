Siemens CEO sees euro surviving, unsure on Greece

May 23 The chief executive of German
conglomerate Siemens AG said on Wednesday he expects
the euro to survive the continent's debt crisis, but he said it
is unclear if Greece will remain in the monetary union over the
long term.
"Our assessment clearly is Europe will continue to be a
situation where governments will work through. The euro will
continue to exist," Peter Loescher, the Siemens CEO, told the
Electrical Products Group conference in Longboat Key, Florida.
"If Greece will be part of it or not, nobody knows," he
said. "Is it really relevant from an industrial perspective? I
guess much less than many people think."
Loescher said that demand in northern Europe, including
Germany and Poland, is more important for Siemens and has been
relatively stronger than the south.
"The northern part of Europe is actually doing well," he
said.
Euro zone officials on Monday agreed to advise members of
the currency bloc to prepare contingency plans in case Greece
leaves the group, three officials told Reuters.