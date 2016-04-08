CORRECTED-Siemens CEO declines comment on reports of delays to Gamesa deal

(Corrects to say CEO declined to comment on media reports of
delays instead of confirming them as being true)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 8 Siemens
Chief Executive Joe Kaeser declined to comment on Friday on
media reports of a delay in the planned merger of its wind power
business with Spain's Gamesa.
He was asked about the reports at a discussion event hosted
by the Rheinische Post newspaper on Friday.
Gamesa said in January it was in talks with Siemens to
create a world-leading wind power company that would have
roughly 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in sales.
But sources have told Reuters that the deal has been held up
by complications relating to Gamesa's joint venture with French
energy group Areva.
Kaeser declined to comment on whether Siemens was interested
in buying the network power unit of Emerson Electric, as
sources have said it is.
He added that Siemens had no interest in merging its rail
business with that of Canada's Bombardier. "We are the
most modern provider in the world. I don't know why we would
want to slow ourselves down with other players."
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
