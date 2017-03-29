Siemens CEO says has no plans to sell down Healthineers stake

FRANKFURT, March 29 ** Siemens has no plans
to gradually to sell down its stake in healthcare unit
Healthineers after an IPO or spin-off, its chief executive tells
Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview
** "We will keep the majority. It is one of our most
attractive businesses and will be the third pillar alongside
renewable energy and the industrial Siemens," says Joe Kaeser
** Kaeser says he will have to think twice about whether he
wants to list Healthineers in the United States under President
Donald Trump - Frankfurt and Hong Kong are also options
** He says no further listings of parts of the company are
currently on the agenda
** Kaeser says he uses five criteria to decide whether a
business belongs in the Siemens portfolio: Is it in a growth
field; is it profitable enough; is it doing better than the
competition; are there synergies with other Siemens businesses;
and are big changes in the value chain on the horizon?
** He says he believes global economic growth will be better
this year than currently expected, thanks to Europe and China
** Asked whether he wants to sell Siemens' 17.5 percent
stake in Osram, Kaeser answers: "There is no inherent
reason any more to remain invested. There is also the
possibility to enable a strategic combination that would
strengthen Osram."
** Asked whether he is interested in buying Toshiba's
smart grid and metering business Landis & Gyr, he says:
"We have an adequate offering in smart meters and so we are not
interested in buying Landis & Gyr"
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jon Boyle)