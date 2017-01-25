Siemens to pick banks for Healthineers listing - sources

FRANKFURT Jan 24 German industrial group Siemens will shortly start picking banks to organise a stock market listing of its healthcare business, three people close to the matter said.

Siemens will invite investment banks in early April to pitch for roles in the initial public offering (IPO), the people said, adding that Goldman Sachs had already been asked to look after some preparatory tasks for the IPO.

"Goldman Sachs will very likely emerge as one of the global coordinators of the Healthineers IPO," one of the sources said, adding that Healthineers would be listed in late 2017 provided equity markets were favourable.

Siemens and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

The business, Siemens's most profitable, is estimated by analysts to have an enterprise value of around 36 to 37 billion euros ($39 to $40 billion).

Barclays Capital, which rates Siemens "equal weight", estimates that that represents around 15 times 2018 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), compared with 10.4 times for the trains-to-turbines group as a whole.

"This is quite a high multiple factoring the strong cash generation and stable margin. However, top line growth has been muted and there are some headwinds ahead in both the U.S. and China, in our view," Barclays analyst James Stettler said.

($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Editing by Maria Sheahan)