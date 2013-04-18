EU Commission approves Siemens' buy of Invensys rail signals unit

BRUSSELS, April 18 The European Commission gave
approval on Thursday for German conglomerate Siemens'
1.74 billion pound ($2.65 billion) acquisition of the rail
signal business of Invensys.
An investigation of the deal showed the combined group would
still face strong competition from rivals such as Thales
, Alstom, Bombardier and Ansaldo
, the Commission said in a statement.
It had no competition concerns because in addition to the
strong competition in the sector, "customers of railway
signalling projects and products have significant buyer power".