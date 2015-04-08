Israeli regulator wants to question Siemens officials in bribery case

JERUSALEM, April 8 The Israel Securities
Authority wants to question officials from Siemens as
part of a corruption investigation at state-owned Israel
Electric Corp (IEC), the Calcalist financial
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The authority has been investigating whether IEC executives
accepted bribes during a tender for gas turbines over a decade
ago. Germany engineering group Siemens bid against General
Electric in the tender.
Calcalist said the regulator has asked Israel's Justice
Ministry to contact its counterpart in Germany to arrange the
questioning with current and former Siemens officials.
When contacted by Reuters, the Securities Authority said it
did not comment on its investigations. A Siemens spokesman in
Germany also declined to speak on the topic.
In 2013, Israel arranged for the extradition of Dan Cohen, a
former judge and director at IEC, from Peru, and arrested him on
suspicion of receiving millions of dollars in bribes.
Cohen was indicted in a number of affairs, including bribery
connected with the turbines tender in 1999.
The securities regulator at the time said Cohen used his
influence and status at IEC to guarantee Siemens a win in
exchange for about 1 million euros ($1.08 million) that would be
deposited in a foreign bank account.
