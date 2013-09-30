Siemens' new CEO riles labour reps with news of job cuts

* Works council chief opposes margin-driven move
MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Weekend news of 15,000
job cuts at Germany's Siemens has put the German
engineering group's new chief executive, Joe Kaeser, on a
collision course with workers' representatives only two months
after he took the helm.
"We oppose a margin-driven job-cutting programme. Siemens
needs a sustainable and future-oriented programme that focuses
on people and not just on margins," works council chief Lothar
Adler said on Monday.
Siemens, Germany's second-biggest company by market value,
aims to save 6 billion euros ($8.1 billion) to close the gap
with more profitable rivals such as U.S.-based General Electric
and Switzerland's ABB.
It had so far declined to say how many jobs would go as part
of the programme, announced under former CEO Peter Loescher, who
was ousted and replaced by Kaeser following a fierce boardroom
battle two months ago.
On Sunday, a company spokesman told Reuters that Siemens
would shed an overall 15,000 jobs, or about 4 percent of its
overall workforce, half of which were already gone.
A third of the job cuts are in Siemens' German home market.
Of those, 2,000 are to be at the industrial products business,
and 1,400 jobs each in the energy and infrastructure businesses.
Kaeser faces the challenge of whipping into shape a
lumbering conglomerate with almost 370,000 workers, 78 billion
euros of annual sales and products ranging from gas turbines to
high-speed trains and ultrasound machines, as well as regaining
investor confidence.
When he took office, he said he would continue his
predecessor's savings programme, but also vowed to put Siemens
back on an "even keel", end years of continual restructuring and
do away with a focus on short-sighted margin targets.
Under Loescher, Siemens announced the massive savings
programme and said it aimed to push up the margin on its core
operating profit to at least 12 percent from 9.5 percent by
2014. It was forced to abandon that target in June as its main
markets remained weaker than expected.
"This (savings) programme neither reached the target of
increasing Siemens' margin in the short term nor does it appear
that the goal of improving complicated processes has seriously
been tackled," deputy works council chief Birgit Steinborn said.
In the first nine months of its financial year, which ends
on Monday, Siemens' profit margin shrank to 5.7 percent due to
project charges and weak demand for industrial products such as
automation and drive technologies.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Hans-Joachim Heimbuerger affirmed
his "buy" recommendation on Siemens stock and said the headcount
reduction would help the company improve its operating profit
per employee compared with rivals.
In its last quarter, Siemens' operating profit per employee
stood at 2,728 euros, about 13 percent below ABB and 70 percent
below GE.