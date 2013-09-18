UPDATE 2-Siemens names new CFO, makes more board changes

* Ralf Thomas, CFO of Siemens' Industry business, named
group CFO
* SAP co-CEO takes Ackermann's seat on supervisory board
* Klaus Helmrich replaces personnel chief Brigitte Ederer
By Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack
FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Sept 18 Siemens
named company insider Ralf Thomas as its new finance chief on
Wednesday, replacing Joe Kaeser who was promoted to the chief
executive's post last month following the departure of Peter
Loescher in a bitter boardroom battle.
Kaeser and his new CFO now face the challenge of whipping
into shape the lumbering German engineering conglomerate with 78
billion euros ($104 billion) of annual sales and products
ranging from gas turbines to high-speed trains and ultrasound
machines.
Siemens shares were up nearly 1 percent at 89.42 euros by
1226 GMT, putting them among the top gainers on Germany's DAX
index, which was up 0.4 percent.
"With Ralf Thomas, we are gaining an experienced CFO who is
very familiar with the circumstances at Siemens through his many
years of working at the company," Chairman Gerhard Cromme said
in a statement.
Years of breakneck expansion and forays into new businesses,
including an ill-fated detour into solar energy which led to a
billion-euro loss, have left Siemens in disarray and lagging
rivals such as General Electric in terms of
profitability.
Following the ousting of Loescher, who became the first CEO
to be hired from outside the company, only to be dismissed after
six years in the job following two profit warnings this year,
Kaeser indicated a return to the roots of the 166-year-old
company. He also renounced the Austrian Loescher's ambitious
profit margin target of 12 percent.
He is expected to lay out a more detailed outlook for the
company and its 400,000 employees, a third of whom are in
Germany, this autumn.
New CFO Thomas, 52, has been finance chief of Siemens'
industrial products business for five years, overseeing a series
of successful acquisitions of industrial software companies, and
takes over as group CFO immediately.
The company also announced on Wednesday that 47-year-old Jim
Hagemann Snabe, who is leaving business software maker SAP
as co-chief executive, is to join Siemens' supervisory
board.
He takes the seat vacated by former Deutsche Bank
chief executive Josef Ackermann, who resigned earlier this month
after a tussle with fellow board members over Loescher's
dismissal.
MANAGEMENT TURMOIL
Despite Kaeser's vow to put Siemens back on an "even keel",
management has remained in turmoil since Loescher's departure.
Ackermann - who also recently resigned as the chairman of
Zurich Insurance following the suicide of the CFO
there - is leaving Siemens because he sees "discrepancies in
matters of style and fairness", a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters, citing a written statement Ackermann made
to the supervisory board.
In contrast to Ackermann, one of Europe's most powerful
executives, Denmark-born Snabe is known as a soft-spoken
intellectual who brings to Siemens an expertise in the software
field, having spent more than 20 years at SAP.
Siemens also said on Wednesday that former Bayer
chief executive Werner Wenning, who is already on the
supervisory board, takes over Ackermann's role as Cromme's
second deputy chairman. German media has speculated in the past
that Wenning could have his eye on Cromme's job.
There were also further changes made to the management board
on Wednesday, with Brigitte Ederer, 57, who oversees personnel
issues, resigning from her post by mutual agreement.
A person familiar with the matter said her departure was due
to the Austrian manager's poor relationship with labour
representatives at the German engineering group.
Powerful German labour union IG Metall, which is represented
on Siemens' supervisory board, put pressure on the board's
Chairman Gerhard Cromme to dismiss Ederer, the person said.
Board member Klaus Helmrich, 55, will take over Ederer's
duties from October, in addition to his position as chief
technology officer.
The reshuffle will leave Siemens with a slimmed down,
all-male management board as procurement chief Barbara Kux is
already set to leave later this year.