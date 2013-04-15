LED price battle heats up as Osram launches 10-euro bulb

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
FRANKFURT, April 15 Germany's Osram is launching a new LED light bulb that costs less than 10 euros ($13.10) to battle rivals, such as Cree and Samsung Electronics , for a share of the fast-growing market.
Light-emitting diodes (LED) - known for lighting flat-screen televisions and tablet PCs - are increasingly replacing other lights in homes, stores and on streets because they use less energy and are more durable.
But they cost much more than incandescent bulbs or compact fluorescent lights, putting off consumers from buying LED lighting for their homes.
A spokesman for Osram, which is being spun off by engineering conglomerate Siemens, said on Monday the company's new LED replacement for 40 watt incandescent bulbs would retail at 9.95 euros in Germany from June. Most comparable LED bulbs in Europe currently cost more than 15 euros.
Osram's announcement comes only six weeks after U.S.-based Cree raised its quarterly earnings forecast as it announced it would sell a new LED bulb replacing 40 watt bulbs for less than $10 in the United States.
Consultancy McKinsey has estimated that the market for LEDs will grow more than sevenfold to almost 65 billion euros by 2020, accounting for the bulk of global demand for lighting.
It expects the market for replacement bulbs to reach its peak next year and then slow as LED bulbs last significantly longer than other types of lamps, meaning customers buy new bulbs less often.
Osram said its new LED bulb lasts for 15 years. It will also offer LED replacements for 60 watt incandescent bulbs for less than 10 euros for a short time as a sales promotion.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.